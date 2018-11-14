Kellogg -2% after investor day reveals

Kellogg (NYSE:K) trades lower after disclosing a plan to sell its cookie and fruit snacks businesses amid a reorganization.

The early view from Wall Street on the Kellogg news isn't positive. JPMorgan downgrades Kellogg to Neutral from Overweight and removes the food stock from its Focus List. Susquehanna sticks with a Neutral rating. "For now we do not see enough to get K out of the P/E food range of 14-15x, especially with a lack of near-term catalysts and risks of further EPS downward revisions for FY19," says analyst Pablo Zuanic.

K -1.97% premarket to $62.17 vs. a 52-week trading range of $56.40 to $74.98.

