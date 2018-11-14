Wells Fargo calls Philip Morris a top pick

Wells Fargo names Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) as its top sector pick and recommends the stock to investors as a core holding in 2019.

"We believe PM has reached an inflection point and the set up heading into 2019 is even more positive than we originally thought," writes analyst Bonnie Herzog.

Positive trends in PM's core cigarette business and movement with the IQOS business are cited as positive factors.

WF reiterates its Outperform rating on Philip Morris and price target of $100.