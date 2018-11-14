NTSB hearing on CFM engine explosion

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is set to hold an investigative hearing today about a midair incident in April during which an engine on a Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Boeing 737 (NYSE:BA) exploded over Pennsylvania.

The episode shattered a plane window, flung shrapnel and killed passenger Jennifer Riordan, one of 149 people aboard.

The all-day hearing in Washington will focus on the fan blade design and development history of the engine type that failed, a CFM56-7B made by CFM International (GE, OTCPK:SAFRY).

The hearing will also focus on engine fan blade inspection methods, engine fan blade containment design and certification criteria.