More on Medley Management Q3: Fee-earning AUM slides

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Q3 core EPS of 6 cents falls short of the 8-cent consensus estimate, and down from 9 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $14.4M fell from $16.6M a year ago, due primarily to lower base management fees from permanent capital vehicles as a result of lower fee-earning assets under management partly offset by an increase in other revenue and fees.

Q3 core net income margin decreased to 12.5% from 15.9% Y/Y.

Q3 core EBITDA fell to $5.6M from $7.6M a year ago.

AUM $4.80B at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $5.30B a year ago.

Fee-earning AUM $2.89B vs. $3.24B.

Conference call at 11:00AM ET.

