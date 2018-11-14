Vince launches subscription service for women's apparel

Vince Holdings (NYSE:VNCE) announces the launch of its Vince UNFOLD online subscription service.

The company says Vince UNFOLD is the first apparel subscription service to be offered by a retail brand in the advanced contemporary market.

The new service will provide customers with unlimited access to the brand’s full collection of women’s apparel including knitwear, dresses, outerwear and trousers for one flat monthly fee, with the option to keep and purchase any favorite items. Vince UNFOLD is priced at $160 per month for a 4-garment plan and includes free priority shipping, unlimited exchanges and returns and complimentary laundering services.

"Vince UNFOLD is an innovative new subscription service that will tap our existing product assortment to drive incremental revenue while further advancing awareness of the Vince brand," notes Vince CEO Brendan Hoffman. "We believe that subscription services will play a much greater role in consumer shopping patterns in the near future and are excited to partner with CaaStle to offer this service," he adds.

Source: Press Release