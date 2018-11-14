Airbnb sues Boston over rental law

Airbnb (AIRB) sues Boston seeking an injunction on new short-term rental laws that go into effect in January.

The city ordinance requires hosts to register with the city and requires the platform to take down listings that don’t comply with the law.

Airbnb says it’s a neutral party marketing third-party properties and it isn’t the company’s job to enforce the law.

Airbnb says the attached $300 fine per day for every noncompliant listing puts “severe financial burdens on protected commercial speech.”

The company has filed similar suits against Miami, New York, Santa Monica, San Francisco, and Anaheim. Last year’s settlement with San Francisco requires Airbnb to hand over user data to help locals enforce laws and the removal of noncompliant listings, which has roughly halved the listings in that market.

