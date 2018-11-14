Macy's slips despite earnings beat, guidance hike

Macy's (NYSE:M) reports owned basis comparable sales rose 3.1% in Q3 to top the consensus estimate for a rise of 2.5%. Comparable sales were up 3.3% on an owned + license basis.

The company's gross margin rate was up 50 bps to 39.9% of sales. Cost of sales rose 30 bps to 41.7% of sales. Operating income improved 30 bps to 2.7% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $407M vs. $423M a year ago.

Macy's sees revenue growth of +0.3% to +0.7% vs. +0.3% to +0.7% prior outlook and +0.9% consensus. The department store operator boosts its annual profit guidance by $0.15 to $4.10 to $4.30 vs. $3.95 to $4.15 prior and $4.07 consensus. Management says the right merchandise and right marketing is in place for the holiday season.

Shares of Macy's are down 2.5% in premarket trading to $34.88.

