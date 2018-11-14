Zymeworks' ZW25 shows encouraging action in early-stage cancer study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Zymeworks' (NYSE:ZYME) bispecific antibody ZW25 in heavily pretreated patients with HER2-positive tumors showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Dublin, Ireland.

The overall disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 82% (n=14/17), including seven partial responders. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 6.21 months.

The response rate (all partials) in eight gastroesophageal cancer patients was 50% (n=4/8).

On the safety front, all treatment-related adverse events (AEs) were mild or moderate, except one case of severe fatigue. The most common AEs were diarrhea, infusion reaction and nausea.

The third part of the study in now underway assessing ZW25 + chemo in gastroesophageal and breast cancer patients with HER2-positive tumors.