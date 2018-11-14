UBS cuts Apple target on competitive pressure

UBS cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $240 to $225 and lowers its iPhone unit sales forecast for this quarter from 75M to 73.5M citing the guidance cut of supplier Lumentum.

Analyst Tim Arcuri says the “cuts are significantly less than the LITE news would imply” and that the firm sees continued FX headwinds and competitive pressure particularly in China.

Earlier this week, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted 80M for Q4 and dropped his Q1 iPhone shipment estimate to 47M to 52M.

Apple shares are up 0.2% premarket to $192.53.

