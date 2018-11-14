USA Compression files for 41.2M-share secondary offering

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) -1.3% pre-market after filing for a secondary offering of ~41.2M common units representing limited partner interests by selling unitholders.

The sale would include up to ~25.6M common units issuable upon the conversion of preferred units issued to the selling unitholders in a private placement, up to ~607.9K common units issuable upon conversion of additional preferred units, and ~15M common units issuable upon exercise of warrants issued to the selling shareholders in a private placement.

USAC will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale by the selling unitholders.