Athenex Q3 revenues up 31%

Athenex (ATNX) Q3 results: Revenues: $18.4M (+31.4%).

Net Loss: ($46.2M) (-98.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.70) (-70.7%); Quick Assets: $141.4M.

2018 Guidance: Revenue: lower end of $100M - $125M.

12 month follow-up data from KX2-391 Phase III studies for the treatment of AK are expected in Q2 2019.

Oraxol Phase III trial is expected to complete enrollment by the end of 2018, with top line data expected in mid-2019.

Oratecan and Oradoxel Phase II studies are expected to initiate in H1 2019.

Expect to file INDs for TCR-T candidates and Pegtomarginase by mid-2019.

