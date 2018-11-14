Tech

Uber bringing minibus service to Kenya

|About: Uber (UBER)|By:, SA News Editor

Uber (UBER) plans to roll out a new minibus seat-booking service in Kenya if its pilot programs in Egypt and Mexico are successful.

The service lets riders track and trace a bus for less idle time and would apply to vehicles carrying up to 16 passengers.

The company estimates that over a third of Kenyans in Nairobi use the minibuses as their main form of transportation. The ride-hailing firm has 6K active users in Kenya and competes with local rivals Taxify and Little.

Uber would eventually expand the service out from Nairobi. 

