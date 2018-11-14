LexinFintech jumps 7.2% after Q3 beat, Q4 loan originations guidance

LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) jumps 7.2% in premarket trading after posting better-than-expected Q3 results and forecasting Q4 loan originations up 24%-39% from Q3.

Q3 adjusted net income per ADS of RMB 1.93 (US$0.28) beat consensus by US$0.04; compares with RMB 2.77 in Q2 and nil in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 non-GAAP EBIT of RMB 405.0M ($59.0M) vs. RMB 353.4M in Q2 and RMB 183.3M a year ago.

Q3 total loan originations reached RMB 13.7B vs. RMB 14.0B a year ago.

Sees Q4 loan originations of RMB 17B-RMB 19B.

Q3 GMV of e-commerce channel increased 34% to RMB 1.4B vs. RMB 1.1B a year ago.

Number of active customers using LX's loan products reached 2.8M, up 11.5% Y/Y.

90-day+ delinquency ratio was 1.39% as of Sept. 30, 2018.

Completed submission of P2P compliance self-inspection report to local P2P regulatory office.

Previously: LexinFintech beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 14)