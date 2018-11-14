CPI report read-outs

A couple of other notable price movements out of today's CPI report other than the energy component (+9% Y/Y) are listed below.

Pork prices fell 3.5% Y/Y on an unadjusted basis in another margin squeezer for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Hormel (NYSE:HRL).

Packaged coffee prices were down 1.7%. J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) are battling new competition.

The major appliances category saw a 8% jump in prices. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stand to benefit.

Women's apparel prices were off 2.5%, driven lower by a 5.5% decline in outerwear. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) are in that mix.

TV prices sank 18% compared to a year ago. The declining price tend on UHD TVs is a factor for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF), LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) and Sony (NYSE:SNE).

Toy prices fell 10% as the Toys "R" Us liquidation still weights. Heads-up Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT).

Previously: Core CPI +0.2% as expected (Nov. 14)