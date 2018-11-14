Auto suppliers PTs cut at Morgan Stanley

Summing up Q3 from the group, Morgan Stanley's Armintas Sinkevicius calls results mostly disappointing, and notes trimmed guidance mostly thanks to China and Europe.

Standing out, says Sinkevicius, is how limited visibility is into China, with guidance ranging form down double-digits in Q4 to expectations for a solid end to the year.

He downgrades Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) to Underweight from Equal-weight, and cuts the price target to $30 from $40.

Price target cuts: Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) to $20 from $43, Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to $72 from $81, American Axle (NYSE:AXL) to $18 from $22, BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to $55 from $61, Delphi (NYSE:DLPH) to $20 from $43, Goodyear (NYSE:GT) to $22 from $23, Lear (NYSE:LEA) to $186 from $214, Magna (NYSE:MGA) to $44 from $48, Visteon (NYSE:VC) to $70 from $98.

Separately, Sinkevicius pulls his sell recommendation on auto dealer Group One (NYSE:GPI), saying the stock's decline has adequately discounted U.K. sales pressure.

Source: Bloomberg