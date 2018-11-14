GE withdraws from Nigeria Rail concession

In line with its strategy to exit the transportation business, General Electric (NYSE:GE) is giving up a Nigerian railway concession and handing it over to Transnet (OTC:TRNT).

GE won a contract last year to manage Nigeria’s narrow-gauge rail network in partnership with three other companies.

It signed an agreement with the West African nation’s authorities in April to proceed with the interim phase of the narrow-gauge concession that is expected to grow freight haulage capacity in the country ten-fold to 500K metric tons annually.