More on Eagle Point Credit Q3:

Eagle Point Credit Co. (NYSE:ECC) Q3 net investment income and realized capital gains per share of 41 cents vs. 34 cents in Q2 and 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Company notes 2-cent cash drag associated with issuing shares of common stock under its at-the-market program as well as continued "modest spread compression."

Plans to pursue additional CLO resets, when appropriate, to lock in longer and lower cost liabilities; has reset 23 CLO equity positions since Jan. 1, 2017 and 28 were refinanced.

During the quarter, five CLO investments were reset and 1 CLO investment was refinanced.

Deployed $42.3M in gross capital and $9.3M in net capital during Q3.

Look-through weighted average spread of loan underlying Eagle Point Credit's CLO equity and related investments was 3.54% at Sept. 2018 vs. 3.56% at June 2018.

NAV per common share of $16.55 at Sept. 30, 2018.

NAV per common share as of Oct. 31, 2018 estimated at $16.35-$16.45.

Issued 1.4M common shares at premium to NAV during Q3 for total net proceeds of about $25M.

Conference call at 10:00AM ET.