Natural gas futures extend recent breakout, up 11%

Natural gas prices extend their breakout, with December futures +11.2% at $4.562/MMBtu, as cold weather overtakes much of the U.S. and the market enters the winter heating season with less supply in storage than any other year since 2005.

“The cold to this extent was not really on anyone’s radar. Now forecasters are scrambling,” says Jacob Meisel, chief weather analyst at Bespoke Weather Services.

Still, the winter outlook is a blip on an otherwise bearish outlook that assumes the U.S. will be amply supplied over the next few years; the EIA expects dry natural gas production to average a record 83.2B cf/day in 2018 and push to another high of 89.6B cf/day in 2019.

Natural gas oriented stocks in pre-market trade include SWN +6.5% , CHK +5.3% , AR +5.1% , COG +4.8% , GPOR +4.3% , RRC +3.5% , EQT +2.1% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB