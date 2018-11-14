Xunlei -8.1% as subscriptions drag revenue growth

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 8.1% lower premarket after posting Q3 results where gross profits and margins were up but subscription revenues declined.

Revenues did swing slightly positive thanks to cloud computing. Gross margin was up to 52.7% from a year-ago 35.5%, and gross profit jumped 50% to $23.8M.

In subscriptions, the number of subscribers fell to 3.4M from 4.18M, but with premium subscriptions getting more popular, average revenue per subscriber was up to 38.5 yuan from 33.2 yuan.

Ad gains meanwhile were driven by the mobile ad business.

Operating loss was down to $18.2M and net loss was $15.9M vs. a year-ago loss of $26.8M. Non-GAAP net loss was $14.5M vs. a year-ago loss of $24.7M.

Revenue breakout: Cloud computing and other Internet value-added services, $19.8M (up 8.3%); Subscription, $19.1M (down 8%); Online advertising, $6.4M (up 11.3%).

Liquidity was $331.3M vs. last quarter's $345M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $40M-$45M (at the midpoint, a Y/Y drop of 48.4%).

Press release