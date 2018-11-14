Goldman Sachs's Marcus unveils no-penalty CD

Marcus, Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) online bank, adds another feature to attract customers from more traditional banks.

It's no-penalty certificate of deposit allows consumers to earn a high rate and the ability to withdraw their full balance as soon as seven days after opening the account without a penalty.

Marcus’s no-penalty CD comes in 7-, 11- and 13-month terms with a minimum deposit of $500 and a fixed rate with guaranteed returns. A 13-month no-penalty CD today offers a fixed APY of 2.15% with a guaranteed return.

