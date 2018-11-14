BioXcel's IV Dex shows positive effect in early-stage schizophrenia study

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) announces positive results from a Phase 1b study evaluating intravenously administered dexmedetomidine (IV Dex) for the acute treatment of agitation in schizophrenia patients.

The trial met the primary endpoint of identifying a safe dose and it demonstrated a 90% (n=9/10) success rate as determined by a level of mild arousable sedation (RASS score of -1). The treatment effect lasted for 1.5 - 2.0 hours, a clinically relevant duration.

Results from a parallel study in patients with senile dementia of Alzheimer's type should be available next month.