Jam City wins mobile game deal for Disney, including 'Frozen 2'

Developer Jam City has won a multi-year mobile game development deal with Disney (DIS +0.7% ) that will include taking over the popular Emoji Blitz game and developing a title based on Frozen 2.

The pact covers a new slate of mobile games based on intellectual property from Pixar and Disney Animation, starting with the sequel to runaway hit Frozen.

Members of Disney's Glendale Games Studio will join Jam City to continue work on Emoji Blitz.

Disney's Consumer Products & Interactive Media unit was the sole revenue and operating income underperformer among segments in the company's most recent earnings.

Meanwhile Jam City has developed mobile games around such entertainment brands as Harry Potter, Family Guy and Marvel's Avengers.