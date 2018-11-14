HC2 bounces after note offerings prices

  • HC2 Holdings (NYSEMKT:HCHC) bounces back 4.1% after pricing $470M of 11.50% senior secured notes and $55M of 7.5% convertible senior notes.
  • That follows Tuesday's 28% plunge when CEO Philip Falcone failed to complete its initial debt deal.
  • Secured notes' issue price of 98.75%.
  • Convertible notes' initial conversion rate equivalent to initial conversion price of about $4.38 per share,or 20% over Nov. 13 closing share price of $3.65.
  • Plans to use proceeds from both offerings to redeem all outstanding 11.00% senior secured notes due 2019 and pay related fees and expenses.
  • Both private offerings are expected to close on Nov. 20, 2018.
  • Previously: HC2 Holdings starts private note offerings of $525M (Nov. 12)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.