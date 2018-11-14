HC2 bounces after note offerings prices

HC2 Holdings (NYSEMKT:HCHC) bounces back 4.1% after pricing $470M of 11.50% senior secured notes and $55M of 7.5% convertible senior notes.

That follows Tuesday's 28% plunge when CEO Philip Falcone failed to complete its initial debt deal.

Secured notes' issue price of 98.75%.

Convertible notes' initial conversion rate equivalent to initial conversion price of about $4.38 per share,or 20% over Nov. 13 closing share price of $3.65.

Plans to use proceeds from both offerings to redeem all outstanding 11.00% senior secured notes due 2019 and pay related fees and expenses.

Both private offerings are expected to close on Nov. 20, 2018.

