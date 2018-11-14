Volkswagen-Ford merger seen as logical

Barclays thinks it makes more sense for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (F +0.7% ) to merge than broaden their strategic alliance.

Analyst Brian Johnson sees the possibility as likelier in a few years after Ford works through its Europe and Latin America downsizing.

"Ford still a tough slog but at least some light at the end of the tunnel," writes Johnson.

Volkswagen remains Barclays' top pick in the European auto sector. Shares of the German automaker trade 2% higher in Frankfurt today.

Source: Bloomberg