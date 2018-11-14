Ultragenyx on go with U.S. marketing application for UX007 for mid-2019; shares up 3%

Ultragenyx (RARE +3.1% ) announces that it plans to file a U.S. marketing application by mid-2019 seeking approval for UX007 for the treatment of patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. The application will be supported with Phase 2 data.

UX007 is a purified pharmaceutical-grade form of a triglyceride compound called triheptanoin that provides patients with medium-length odd-chain fatty acids which increase the intermediate substrates in the Krebs cycle, a key energy-generating process, which produces new glucose.

