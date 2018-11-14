WSJ: Morale at Facebook takes a hit in challenging year

Morale is getting a thumbs-down at Facebook (FB +1.3% ), with internal measures showing a sharp turndown amid the past year's challenges, The Wall Street Journal reports.

An internal "pulse" survey taken by nearly 29,000 employees shows just over half of them were optimistic about the company's future -- a drop of 32 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the report.

And 53% said Facebook was making the world better, vs. 72% the prior year.

While the workforce has been resilient in past challenges, this time may be different because declines in the stock price may be playing a bigger part in morale due to stock-option compensation. Many of the company's newest employees work in safety and security and have options worth less now than a year ago.

Among other key answers, some employees indicated concerns with a sharper focus on growth and frustration over "lack of innovation."