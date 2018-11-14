Intel tech reduces bus injuries by 60%

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye autonomous vehicle research unit announces preliminary results of a trial using its advanced driver assistance systems in U.K. operator Abellio London’s buses.

The company says its tech reduced avoidable collisions by 29% and injuries by 60%.

The ongoing pilot started in May and focuses on collision reductions with cyclists, motorcycles, pedestrians, and other vehicles.

About 66 buses on three London routes have Mobileye’s ADAS, which includes a camera on the inside of the windshield and a display in the cab. Drivers receive audio and visual alerts on impending collisions, lane deviations, and speeding.

Intel shares are up 0.5% to $47.62.

Previously: Volkswagen, Intel, and Champion launch self-driving JV (Oct. 29)