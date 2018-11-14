Canada Goose +21% after blowout quarter

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) soars 20.6% after posting strong Q3 results and lifting its guidance.

Gross margin improved a full three percentage points during teh quarter after costs were leveraged down amid the +34% sales growth.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at C$70.9M vs. C$44.1M consensus estimate.

Looking ahead, Canada Goose sees FY19 revenue of at laest 30% and EPS growth of at least 40%. Both forecasts are ahead of consensus estimates. A huge boost came on the conference call when Canada Goose management said the company was doing well in China.

Previously: Canada Goose Holdings beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (Nov. 14)