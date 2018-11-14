Publication of mid-stage data on IV meloxicam fails to lift Recro Pharma, down 2%

Thinly traded Recro Pharma (REPH -2.3% ) is down on light volume in early trade as investors fail to respond to the publication of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating IV meloxicam in patients who have undergone abdominal hysterectomy. The data are online in Anesthesia & Analgesia.

The study assessed the safety and efficacy of five doses (5 mg, 7.5 mg, 15 mg, 30 mg and 60 mg) for managing moderate-to-severe pain following the procedure.

As expected, all doses beat placebo as measured by pain relief scores while doses of 15 mg or greater showed higher pain relief scores than morphine. Patients in the treatment group also had less need for rescue medication with 42 - 71% less opioid consumption compared to control.

The company's refiled U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of March 24, 2019.

Previously: FDA rejects Recro Pharma's marketing application for IV meloxicam (May 24)