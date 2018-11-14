Stocks try to bounce back, as energy rises alongside crude oil

Stocks start higher as crude oil attempts to stabilize and the October consumer price index rose in-line with consensus estimates; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.6% .

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% while and the core CPI added 0.2%, both as expected and coming as a relief for investors worried about rising interest rates.

"There are a lot of issues out there: geopolitics, oil, trade wars, Brexit, take your pick," says Eric Stein, co-director of global income at Boston-based Eaton Vance. "It means more volatility is in store for the foreseeable future."

European bourses trade modestly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% , Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.9% .

In U.S. earnings, Macy's +2.6% after beating quarterly earnings estimates and raising earnings guidance for its fiscal 2019 year.

Elsewhere, WTI crude +1.9% to $56.74/bbl after plunging 7% yesterday, as OPEC and allied producers may discuss cutting production at a meeting next month.

The energy sector ( +1.3% ) tops the early leaderboard as oil prices rise, while the utilities sector lags ( -0.5% ) as PG&E& -13.6% after saying it could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage if its equipment is found to be the cause of the deadly wildfire in northern California.