Stocks try to bounce back, as energy rises alongside crude oil

Stocks start higher as crude oil attempts to stabilize and the October consumer price index rose in-line with consensus estimates; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.6%.
The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% while and the core CPI added 0.2%, both as expected and coming as a relief for investors worried about rising interest rates.
"There are a lot of issues out there: geopolitics, oil, trade wars, Brexit, take your pick," says Eric Stein, co-director of global income at Boston-based Eaton Vance. "It means more volatility is in store for the foreseeable future."
European bourses trade modestly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4%, Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.9%.
In U.S. earnings, Macy's +2.6% after beating quarterly earnings estimates and raising earnings guidance for its fiscal 2019 year.
Elsewhere, WTI crude +1.9% to $56.74/bbl after plunging 7% yesterday, as OPEC and allied producers may discuss cutting production at a meeting next month.
The energy sector (+1.3%) tops the early leaderboard as oil prices rise, while the utilities sector lags (-0.5%) as PG&E& -13.6% after saying it could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage if its equipment is found to be the cause of the deadly wildfire in northern California.
Also, Treasury prices edge higher, chipping a basis point off the yields of both the two-year and 10-year notes; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.15.
