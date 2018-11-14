Toy stocks in the spotlight ahead of holidays

Toy stocks start the day higher as the Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping period approaches.

Last week, NPD GRoup reported that toy sales are up 2% this year in what the firm calls a "welcome" surprise.

NPD toy breakdown: "Six of the 11 supercategories tracked by NPD posted gains, with Youth Electronics growing the fastest at 24 percent. In terms of top-performing supercategories based on absolute dollar growth, Dolls had the strongest growth, increasing $168 million, a 12 percent increase over last year, followed by Action Figures & Accessories, Youth Electronics, Arts & Crafts, Vehicles, and Infant/Toddler/Preschool Toys. Though it declined 1 percent to $2.6 billion, Outdoor & Sports Toys was the largest supercategory in terms of dollar sales. Plush, Games/Puzzles, Building Sets, and All Other Toys posted flat to modest declines. The top-performing properties based on total dollar sales include Marvel Universe, L.O.L. Surprise!, Nerf, Barbie, and Star Wars. The property that experienced the most dollar growth was L.O.L. Surprise! followed by Jurassic World and Marvel Universe, whose toy sales were propelled by the theatrical releases of Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War. Fingerlings and Funko Pop! rounded out the top five."