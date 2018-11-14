Uber Rewards launches in U.S.

Uber (UBER) Rewards launches today in nine cities and will roll out across the U.S. in the next few months. The program is free to join.

The Rewards program offers upgrades, access to the highest-rated drivers, and dedicated phone support.

Users cash in reward points earned for eligible dollars spent on ridesharing and food delivery. Members will get a point per dollar spent on Uber Pool and Uber Eats and higher rates for UberX and luxury rides. The program has four tiers offering increasing levels of rewards.

The scooter and bike platforms will join the program soon.

Competitor Lyft (LYFT) will launch its rewards program in December. The competitors are also racing to the go-public finish line with IPOs planned in early 2019.

