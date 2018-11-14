Wells Fargo exec departure signals widening gulf with regulator: WSJ

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.9% ) Chief Administrative Officer Hope Hardison, a top lieutenant to CEO Timothy Sloan, goes on leave after regulators took the rare step of rebuking her for oversight failures, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Hardison plays a major role in its campaign to fix the bank and its culture after a series of scandals since 2016, when it came to light that employees opened millions of fake accounts.

It's been trying to convince the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve, as well as other regulators, that it has the right people in place to remedy its problems.

Privately, some Wells Fargo executives have complained about regulators' actions, describing Hardison and David Julian, the bank's chief auditor who along with Hardison received a letter from the OCCC, as "victims."

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman says, "We take the relationships with our regulators very seriously and value our ongoing constructive dialogue and their feedback," adding that the company has changed leadership, organizational structure, risk and compliance, customer experience, and culture.

