TheStreet +1.7% as premium business takes edge off revenue decline

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) is up 1.7% today after revenues declined and fell short of expectations in its Q3 results, but profits were in line and subscriptions showed gains.

Its business to business revenues rose, but the consumer business was affected by a strategic shift in the approach to advertising.

Meanwhile, a focus on the premium business brought the first month with a Y/Y subscription revenue increase in more than three years, CEO David Callaway says.

Net loss (continuing operations) widened to $1.1M from $0.7M, and EBITDA fell to $0.1M (down $1M Y/Y). Net loss including discontinued operations was $1.8M, vs. a net income of $0.2M a year ago.

Revenue breakout: Business to business, $6.27M (up 5.4%); Business to consumer, $6.73M (down 8.8%).

Liquidity was $43.2M, up from $13.9M as of last December 31 due largely to cash from operations of $5.1M and the sale of RateWatch for $28.2M.

