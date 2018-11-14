Concert Pharma continues CTP-543 data-stoked selloff, down 5%

Thinly traded micro cap Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE -5.1% ) is down again, albeit on below-average volume. Shares have sold off over 30% since Monday when it reported preliminary results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder characterized by hair loss.

The study met the primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in alopecia as measured by a scale called SALT score compared to placebo at week 24 for the 8 mg dose. Specifically, 47% of patients receiving the 8 mg dose achieved at least a 50% reduction in SALT score from baseline compared to placebo (p<0.001).

The separation for the 4 mg dose from control, 21% of patients, failed to reach statistical significance.

Data from the 12 mg arm will be released with the final results from the study in Q3 2019.

The company does not provide the specific SALT scores, only the percentage change from baseline which prevents a direct comparison to Pfizer's PF-06651600 and PF-06700841 which showed average SALT scores of 33.6 and 49.5, respectively, in a mid-stage study. Concert only disclosed the average baseline SALT score of 88 across all patients.

