Ocean Rig rises after mixed Q3 results; says rig inquiries on the rise
Nov. 14, 2018 10:46 AM ETOcean Rig UDW Inc. (ORIG)ORIGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG +1.6%) is higher after posting a smaller than expected Q3 loss and saying the drillship Ocean Rig Poseidon has been hired by Eni and begun drilling offshore Angola.
- ORIG says Q3 revenues slumped 63% Y/Y to $74M mainly due to the conclusion of the drilling contracts of the Ocean Rig Corcovado and Ocean Rig Mykonos, which are currently hot stacked; fewer operating days of the Ocean Rig Poseidon; and increased revenues in the year-ago quarter due to termination fees received upon the early termination of the contract for the Ocean Rig Apollo.
- The company says the market is experiencing an increasing level of demand not seen since 2013, and expects to benefit as new and suspended offshore projects achieve final investment decisions in 2019 and beyond, given the strong positive cash flow of its customers.
- ORIG continues to expect its merger with Transocean to close in December.