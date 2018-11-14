Microsoft's new products tie to acquisitions

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) unveils the virtual assistant accelerator on GitHub to help partners develop branded assistants.

The accelerator is essentially a template utilizing pre-made skills to find local services or answer simple questions using the Microsoft Bot Framework and conversational AI.

The product ties in nicely with the company’s newly acquired bot company.

Microsoft also launches the public preview for the PlayFab multiplayer server platform that helps developers handle the backend requirements for this type of online game. The tech giant acquired PlayFab earlier this year to integrate live games into the Azure cloud.

