Hollysys Automation +7% post Q1 results

Hollysys Automation (HOLI +7.2% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 20.1% Y/Y to $138.72M, with Integrated contract revenue $116.65M (+21.9% Y/Y), Products sales $8.04M (-15% Y/Y) and Service rendered $14.03M (+35.4% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Industrial automation $57.72M (+0.42% Y/Y); Rail transportation automation $50.37M (+43.1% Y/Y) and Mechanical and electrical solution $30.63M (+34.2% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 56 bps to 37.2% and operating margin improved by 170 bps to 21.7%.

Company received $166.53M in new contracts in the quarter and total backlog was at $516.17M YTD.

Total net cash inflow was $11.2M; net cash provided by operating activities was $36.62M.

Company had cash and cash equivalents $276.86M, as of September 30, 2018.

