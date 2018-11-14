PetIQ slides 6.1% post Q3 results

PetIQ (PETQ -6.1% ) reports Q3 net sales increase 117% Y/Y to $131.4M, reflecting growth in retail partners, and expansion in product and services offerings.

Segment revenues: Product: $108.5M (+79%); Services: $22.9M (+14% on pro-forma basis).

The GAAP gross margin was 18.4% whereas, adjusted gross margin was 20.1% which had a difference of 170 bps.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased129 bps to 10.2% , however operating margin increased 205 bps to 5%

The Company had cash and equivalents of $4.5M, plus availability on its newly expanded revolving credit facility of $51M.

The long-term debt balance was $108.4M & completed an underwritten offering of 2M shares for total net proceeds of ~$73.5M.

2018 Outlook: Raises net sales guidance of ~$515M (~+93% Y/Y); reiterates adjusted EBITDA to be ~$40M-$45M (+79%-102% Y/Y).

