Dutch government to cut Groningen gas production, eventually to zero

The Dutch government says it expects gas production from Groningen, Europe’s largest onshore field, will fall to 7.5B cm/year by 2022 and drop to zero in the following years.

The government also gave its final approval to limit output from Groningen to 19.4B cm/year for the gas year 2018-19, compared to 21.6B cm/year previously.

Groningen production is limited due to activity at the site linked to earthquakes in the region, with the government under pressure to enforce further restrictions.

Gas company NAM, which runs the Groningen field, is a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).