Baidu invests in elevator ads

Baidu (BIDU +1.1% ) leads a $300M strategic investment in Xinchao Media, which displays ads in elevators.

As part of the investment, Baidu will offer its search data, big data algorithms, and AI tech to help Xinchao improve its elevator ads.

Xinchao says it runs ads in 700K elevators in over 100 Chinese cities.

Xinchao will join Baidu’s network of screen ad distributors that includes audiences in cinemas, office buildings, and retail stores.

Competitor: Focus Media, which recently snagged $2B from Alibaba and claims 200M middle-class consumers in 300 cities.

