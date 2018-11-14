Schwab October new brokerage accounts rise 12% M/M

Charles Schwab (SCHW +0.8% ) new brokerage accounts of 133,000 in October rose 12% from September and 14% from a year ago.

Core net new assets from new and existing accounts totaled $14.9B last month, down 9% M/M; net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing was $14.4B.

Total client assets of $3.39T at Oct. 31, 2018 fell 5% from September and rose 14% from a year ago.

Average interest-earning assets rose 1% M/M to $264.2B and increased 20% Y/Y.

