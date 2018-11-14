Empire Resorts in sports betting pact with bet365

Empire Resorts (NYNY +32.9% ) skyrockets after announcing a strategic alliance with bet365.

As part of the agreement, bet365 will invest $50M at $20 per share to make it Empire's second largest shareholder and help it develop a physical and online sportsbook in New York State at Resorts World Catskills.

The companies will share profits 50-50 from the sportsbook after bet365 recoups its start-up and other costs.

Resorts World Catskills is one of only four commercial casinos in New York State currently authorized by statute to offer retail sports betting pending the promulgation of regulations.

