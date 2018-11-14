Alta Mesa -10% as Goldman cites 'negative' resource base view

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR -10.3% ) plunges to its lowest intraday price on record even after Q3 earnings and revenues exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Goldman Sachs analyst John Nelson says AMR's "negative revision to resource base depth is most meaningful," and says mentions AMR "informally" boosted 2018 capex guidance by 13% on its earnings conference call.

Stifel’s Derrick Whitfield cautions investors to note the "industry has messaged spacing at this level since [Q4 2017] earnings. While wider spacing is NAV negative, it is capital efficiency positive."

AMR reaffirms production guidance for FY 2018 at 29K-31K boe/day at an exit rate of 38K-40K boe/day.

AMR also says CFO Michael McCabe is retiring from the company but will stay on until a replacement is found.

Source: Bloomberg First Word