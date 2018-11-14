Synthorx readies IPO

La Jolla, CA-based Synthorx (THOR) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The biopharmaceutical firm leverages its platform technology called Expanded Genetic Alphabet to optimize biologics called Synthorins to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. A Synthorin is an optimized protein with enhanced pharmacological properties based on encoding novel amino acids from the addition of a new DNA base pair developed by the company.

Lead candidate is THOR-707, an IL-2 variant, designed to kill cancer cells by boosting the immune response, specifically, the number of CD8+ T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, without causing vascular leak syndrome, a major dose-limiting toxicity of IL-2 therapies. In IND should be filed in Q2 2019 followed by a Phase 1/2 trial in multiple tumor types.

2018 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 12.1 (+227.0%); Net Loss: (28.4) (-667.6%); Cash Burn: (9.3) (-200.0%)