Casino stocks gain after dealmaking accelerates

Casino stocks are getting a jolt today after Empire Resorts (NYNY +32.9% ) strikes a sports betting deal with bet365 and Penn National Gaming (PENN +8.1% ) partners with VICI Properties (VICI -0.3% ) on a $1B Detroit casino acquisition.

Notable movers include Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) +6.0% , Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +4.8% , Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) +3.9% , Monarch Casino & Resorts (NASDAQ:MCRI) +2.1% and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +2.0% .

