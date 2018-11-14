Consumer  | On the Move

Casino stocks gain after dealmaking accelerates

|By:, SA News Editor

Casino stocks are getting a jolt today after Empire Resorts (NYNY +32.9%) strikes a sports betting deal with bet365 and Penn National Gaming (PENN +8.1%) partners with VICI Properties (VICI -0.3%) on a $1B Detroit casino acquisition.

Notable movers include Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN+6.0%, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI+4.8%, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD+3.9%, Monarch Casino & Resorts (NASDAQ:MCRI+2.1% and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN+2.0%.

Related ETF: BJK.

