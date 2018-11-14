Maxine Waters says easing bank regulations will stop

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), who's poised to become chair of the House Financial Services Committee in January, says easing banking regulations will stop when she heads the committee.

"Make no mistake, come January, in this committee the days of this committee weakening regulations and putting our economy once again at risk of another financial crisis will come to an end," Waters commented before Randal Quarles, Federal Reserve vice chair of oversight for the banking industry, made his remarks in a Congressional hearing.

Since President Trump took office in January 2017, the administration has sought to lighten regulatory requirements on banks imposed by Dodd-Frank reforms that were adopted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF -0.4% ) and SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE -0.7% ) are both down Wednesday.

