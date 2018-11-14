Air T -11% on weak quarter tied to 'timing' issues

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) is down 10.9% after the company reports an operating loss of $1.6M in FQ2. Operating expenses rose more than operating revenue during the quarter.

"Air T's results for the quarter were primarily driven by independent, yet negative, results at several of our operating businesses. We believe that the negative results at three of our operating businesses are due to timing and isolated to the quarter, one was the result of planned expenditure/investment, and one is more disruptive in nature and currently subject to focused management," says Air T CEO Nick Swenson.

