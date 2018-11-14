MagneGas slips 15% after Q3 results

MagneGas (MNGA -15.9% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 195.5% Y/Y to $2.6M, driven largely by the new acquisitions, primarily Trico Welding Supplies which generated $1.26M.

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 122 bps to 38.4%.

Company reported an operating loss of $3.55M, compared to $2.29M a year ago.

Operating expenses were up by 73.5% Y/Y to $4.55M and as percentage of sales 175.1% down from 278%.

Company has cash balance of $1.84M as of September 30, 2018.

Previously: MagneGas beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 14)